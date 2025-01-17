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Test Flight
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SpaceX is preparing to carry out the first-ever launch of its Starship V3 megarocket today, marking a major milestone flight with important implications for future deep-space exploration missions, including NASA’s Artemis programme and its planned lunar landings.21 May 2026-16:31
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A prototype of the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) YFQ-42A Dark Merlin Collaborative Combat Aircraft has crashed during a test operation in California, prompting a temporary pause in flight testing and an ongoing investigation.07 Apr 2026-16:15
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Turkish defense company Baykar announced on Sunday that two prototypes of its Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft have successfully completed the world’s first fully autonomous close-formation flight by jet-powered drones.29 Dec 2025-10:26
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Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 fighter, now equipped with the advanced fifth-generation “Product 177” engine, completed its first flight, state-run corporation Rostec announced.22 Dec 2025-12:31
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SpaceX has canceled the 10th test flight of its Starship spacecraft just moments before lift-off.25 Aug 2025-11:20
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SpaceX's Starship rocket has suffered its third consecutive test flight failure.28 May 2025-10:04
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SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship megarocket on its next test flight, scheduled for Monday, approximately six weeks after the vehicle's upper stage exploded over the Atlantic Ocean during its previous test.03 Mar 2025-15:54
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Boeing has resumed testing for its long-delayed 777X widebody jet, with the first flight since the company grounded the test fleet in August following a failure in a critical engine mounting structure.17 Jan 2025-16:24
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Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set for the seventh orbital flight test of its Starship rocket, a key step toward the company's goal of enabling human colonization of Mars.15 Jan 2025-12:01
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