Duolingo CFO Matt Skaruppa to step down after six years

Duolingo announced on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Matt Skaruppa will step down after nearly six years, a key departure for the language-learning app that went public during his tenure.

Skaruppa, who joined Duolingo in early 2020, will remain CFO until February 23 before transitioning to an advisory role to ensure a smooth leadership handover. He will be succeeded by Gillian Munson, a board member since 2019 who previously held senior finance roles at Vimeo and other tech companies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under Skaruppa, Duolingo saw consistent revenue growth, improving profitability, and increased use of artificial intelligence to personalize lessons and convert users into paid subscribers.

The company also reported preliminary December quarter results, with daily active users up 30% and Q4 bookings between $329.5 million and $335.5 million, slightly below estimates. CEO Luis von Ahn emphasized that Duolingo will continue focusing on monetization while increasingly prioritizing teaching quality.

