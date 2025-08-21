Duolingo apologises after lesson calls JK Rowling ‘mean’ in German course

+ ↺ − 16 px

Language-learning platform Duolingo has apologised after one of its German lessons appeared to describe Harry Potter author JK Rowling as “mean,” sparking backlash from users.

The exercise, spotted by writer and TV producer Gaby Koppel, asked: “Do you like books with Harry Potter as a character?” The “correct” answer was: “Yes, but in my opinion the author is mean," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Koppel, who shared a screenshot on X/Twitter, criticised the inclusion of Rowling in the lesson, calling it “gratuitous” and questioning the relevance to language learning. “How woke do you have to be to let trans ideology infect a language lesson?” she wrote.

Duolingo, which has more than 130 million daily users, said in a statement: “We apologise for any offence caused and will remove this content.”

The controversy comes as Rowling continues to face criticism for her outspoken views on transgender rights, which have divided fans and actors from the Harry Potter franchise. Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have both publicly distanced themselves from her stance, affirming support for the trans community.

Rowling recently reignited her feud with former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, mocking her autobiography on social media and accusing her of undermining women’s rights.

Despite the backlash, Rowling remains a polarising figure, with some supporters defending her views while others, including new Harry Potter TV cast members like Nick Frost, say they reject her position.

News.Az