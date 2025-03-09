EC chief to convene first-ever security board meeting

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, during a speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Foto: Jean-Francois Badias/AP

European values ​​- democracy, freedom and the rule of law - are under threat, sovereignty is being questioned - all this requires extraordinary measures.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference in Brussels, News.Az informs via Interfax.

"That is why in the coming weeks I will convene the first ever College of [European Commissioners] on security. This will provide members of the College with regular updates on developments in the security sphere. From external and internal security to energy, defence and research. From cyberspace to trade and foreign interference," the head of the EC said.

She spoke on the occasion of 11 March, when the current members of the European Commission took office 100 days ago.

"Only if we have a clear and deep understanding of threats, including hybrid threats, can we effectively contribute to collective security," von der Leyen said, noting that the EC must shift its focus to preparedness to counter threats.

"We have appointed the first ever Defence Commissioner - a step that now, three months later, seems not only necessary but also right at the right time. Because we have clearly entered a new era of fierce geostrategic competition," the President of the European Commission believes.

She called for "bold and decisive action."

News.Az