Tag:
Ursula Von Der Leyen
EU chief trades budget flexibility for free trade
08 Jan 2026-00:53
EU President set to visit Syria this week
05 Jan 2026-18:12
EU weighs three funding options for Ukraine, Von der Leyen tells member states
17 Nov 2025-14:45
EU allocates €6 billion to Ukraine from frozen Russian funds
13 Nov 2025-13:15
EU Commission to create new intelligence unit under von der Leyen
11 Nov 2025-13:57
EU leaders call for faster drone defense rollout amid balloon incursions in Lithuania
28 Oct 2025-13:15
Uzbekistan-EU: New frontiers of cooperation
28 Oct 2025-10:38
EU’s von der Leyen welcomes Gaza deal
09 Oct 2025-13:47
EU proposes using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan to bypass Hungary veto
18 Sep 2025-20:19
Ukraine gets an additional €1 billion from EU's G7 loan contribution
15 Sep 2025-22:47
