Electoral bribes distributed in both Yerevan and regions, claims oppositionist
An opposition candidate running for the National Assembly says their representatives have observed massive violations of voting rights in most polling stations of Armenia.
Hovsep Khurshudyan, who stands for election as a member of the political bloc led by Seyran Ohanyan, a former minister of defense, Raffi Hovhannisyan, the opposition Heritage paerty’s founding leader and Vartan Oskanian, a former foreign minister, cited cases of open voting and distribution of electoral bribes as he met with reporters for a Sunday evening news conference, tert.am reports.
Kurshudyan said their team is aware of vote-buying cases in both Yerevan and the regions. But he refrained from further comments on possible steps.
News.Az