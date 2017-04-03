Electoral bribes distributed in both Yerevan and regions, claims oppositionist

+ ↺ − 16 px

An opposition candidate running for the National Assembly says their representatives have observed massive violations of voting rights in most polling stations of Armenia.

Hovsep Khurshudyan, who stands for election as a member of the political bloc led by Seyran Ohanyan, a former minister of defense, Raffi Hovhannisyan, the opposition Heritage paerty’s founding leader and Vartan Oskanian, a former foreign minister, cited cases of open voting and distribution of electoral bribes as he met with reporters for a Sunday evening news conference, tert.am reports.



Kurshudyan said their team is aware of vote-buying cases in both Yerevan and the regions. But he refrained from further comments on possible steps.

News.Az

