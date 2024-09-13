Elon Musk relocates X Headquarters today amid a dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk's X is leaving San Francisco for Texas on Friday, amid a dispute with local authorities, News.Az reports citing Fortune .

Some employees were told they had to move to another state or face dismissal.In late August, employees were notified that the office would close in two weeks. They were offered the opportunity to transfer to other company offices in Texas.Musk announced his intention to close the San Francisco headquarters and move the headquarters to Austin in July. He explained his decision by the governor's passage of a law regarding the powers of educational institutions to determine the gender identity of children, and noted that such a policy could lead to an outflow of families from the state.The social network Twitter, which Musk renamed X after its acquisition in 2022, was founded in San Francisco in 2006. In 2012, the company moved into a large art deco building in the city center, renting space from 43 to 65 thousand square meters. In July, local media reported that the company was looking for subtenants for some of its premises. Real estate sites are already advertising sublease offices in the X building.There is no information yet about the time or place of the opening of the new X office. At the same time, Musk also announced the relocation of his space company SpaceX from California. It is expected that SpaceX's headquarters will also be moved to Texas, where the company already has production and research facilities, as well as the Starbase launch pad. It is there on the Gulf Coast that the Starship spacecraft is being tested.The Republican Governor of Texas Greg Abbott expressed support for the business and its complete relocation to the state.

News.Az