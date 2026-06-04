Kim Jong Un reveals North Korea doubled nuclear material production

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that the country’s capacity to produce weapons-grade nuclear material has more than doubled over the last five years.

The declaration came during Kim’s high-profile visit to a newly inaugurated nuclear materials production facility, according to state-run media reports. Walking through the new site, Kim praised the expansion as an "amazing, successful" breakthrough that goes far beyond mere rhetoric, signaling a major escalation in the country’s military capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Kim justified the rapid acceleration by pointing to a "prolonged confrontation" with what he labeled the nation's "most ferocious enemies." He emphasized that a volatile cocktail of worsening threats and unpredictable, long-term global crises has created an urgent responsibility to strengthen North Korea's nuclear deterrent at an accelerated pace.

According to state media, the regime is already looking toward its next phase of military expansion. Kim stated that the development of sophisticated nuclear technology has created a "mature environment" to push forward with even larger, more ambitious strategic plans.

"We have confirmed the order of priority for implementing the ambitious future plan designed to beef up our state's nuclear forces at an exponential rate," Kim said, cementing the regime's commitment to aggressively scaling up its atomic arsenal moving forward.

News.Az