Elon Musk reveals Mars is humanity's 'life insurance'

Fresh off shifting his priorities from DOGE to SpaceX, Elon Musk has shared a chilling reason for his mission to colonize Mars.

The aerospace company CEO, who stepped back from leading the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), explained that humankind may need the Red Planet for plain survival, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Musk pointed out that the sun is projected to run out of energy and turn into a red giant star that will swallow Mercury, Venus and potentially Earth.

‘Mars is life insurance for life collectively,’ he told Fox News’ Jesse Watters in an interview aired on Monday.

‘So, eventually, all life on Earth will be destroyed by the sun.

‘The sun is gradually expanding, and so we do at some point need to be a multi-planet civilization because Earth will be incinerated.’

While that is not expected to happen for another 5billion years, according to NASA, that isn’t keeping Musk from aggressively pursuing his project on Mars.

His efforts include working to send Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus, to Mars aboard a SpaceX Starship late next year. If that mission is a success, Musk believes humans could begin landing on Mars between 2029 and 2031.

‘The fundamental fork in the road of destiny (is) that Mars is sufficiently self-sustaining and can grow by itself if the resupply ships from Earth stop coming for any reason, whether that is because civilization died with a bang or a whimper,’ he said.

‘If the resupply ships are necessary for Mars to survive, then we have not created life insurance.’

Musk, who is Tesla’s chief executive and owns X (formerly Twitter), enjoyed a praise-filled exit from The White House last week, with the Trump administration stressing that he will not entirely disappear from the West Wing.

