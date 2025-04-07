Yandex metrika counter

Elon Musk's X to clamp down on parody accounts

Source: BBC

X is bringing in stricter rules around parody accounts, News.az reports citing BBC.

From 10 April, accounts which impersonate another user or person must use key words such as "fake" or "parody" at the start of their account names.

The platform will also require parody account holders to use different images to the X accounts belonging to those they seek to represent.

Some users have complained about confusion caused by parody accounts on the platform, such as those impersonating its owner Elon Musk.


