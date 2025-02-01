News.az
Tag:
X
Tag:
X
Grok admits safeguard failures after AI-generated images of minors
02 Jan 2026-23:15
EU fines Elon Musk’s X €120M for violating social media law
06 Dec 2025-02:00
X’s location feature shows some MAGA accounts abroad, stirring debate
24 Nov 2025-17:44
Elon Musk’s X dismisses $90 million lawsuit against Wachtell
21 Nov 2025-13:30
India restricts content takedown powers following legal spat with Musk’s X
23 Oct 2025-11:59
Musk settles lawsuit with former Twitter executives over unpaid severance
09 Oct 2025-02:29
Indian court rejects X’s challenge to new content removal rules
24 Sep 2025-15:26
Türkiye restricts access to X, YouTube, and other platforms amid opposition rallies
08 Sep 2025-10:09
Google reportedly in $45m deal with Netanyahu’s office to promote messages on Gaza
04 Sep 2025-11:40
Musk’s X corp wins legal battle over arbitration fees with former employees
02 Sep 2025-21:44
