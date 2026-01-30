Elon Musk’s SpaceX weighs potential merger with Tesla

+ ↺ − 16 px

SpaceX is weighing a potential merger with Tesla.

The discussions are said to involve evaluating a tie-up between the aerospace company and the electric vehicle maker, both founded by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. Some investors are actively encouraging the idea, viewing a merger as a way to further integrate Musk’s expanding portfolio of technology businesses, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Tesla shares rose about 3% in after-hours trading following the report, reflecting investor interest in the possibility of closer cooperation between the two companies.

Bloomberg also reported that SpaceX has considered an alternative combination with Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI. Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that SpaceX and xAI have been in talks about a merger ahead of a potential major public offering planned for later this year. Such a move could bring together Musk’s rockets, Starlink satellite business, the X social media platform, and the Grok AI chatbot under a single corporate structure.

According to people cited by Bloomberg, any merger involving SpaceX and Tesla could draw strong interest from large infrastructure funds as well as sovereign wealth investors from the Middle East.

Neither SpaceX nor Tesla immediately responded to requests for comment on the report.

