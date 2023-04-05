Emomali Rahmon: Peoples of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan share the traditional bonds of friendship

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The peoples of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan share the traditional bonds of friendship that have long historical roots. It is gratifying that the interstate cooperation between our countries is now consistently developing on a wide range of issues,” said President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in an expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, News.Az reports.

“It covers political, trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural, humanitarian and many other spheres. We are paying constant attention to the comprehensive expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan both on a bilateral basis and within international and regional organizations,” the Tajik President added.

News.Az