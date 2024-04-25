EP adopts resolution on Georgia condemning readiness to adopt document 'on foreign agents'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the European Parliament (EP) have adopted a resolution on Georgia, which condemns the intention of the Georgian authorities to adopt a draft law on “foreign agents.”

As many as 425 MEPs voted for the document, and five were against.

The resolution calls for sanctions against the founder of the Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili, and those deputies who vote for the law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence.”

In addition, statements were made in the EP demanding the release of former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, and threats were also made to terminate financial assistance from the EU if the controversial bill was adopted.

On April 17, the Georgian parliament adopted in the first reading the draft law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence,” which was withdrawn last year after large-scale protests.

News.Az