Estonia summoned the Russian ambassador over airspace violation as Baltic tensions rise

Estonia summoned the Russian ambassador on Tuesday to protest an "extremely serious" violation of its airspace by a Russian helicopter, the second time in less than two weeks that Tallinn has reprimanded Moscow's envoy, News.az reports.

It also expressed solidarity with fellow Baltic nation Lithuania, which Moscow says will be punished for banning the transit of some goods to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

The Estonian foreign ministry said the helicopter had flown over a point in the south-east without permission on June 18.

"Estonia considers this an extremely serious and regrettable incident that undoubtedly causes additional tensions and is completely unacceptable," it said in a statement, repeating calls for Russian troops to leave Ukraine.

"Russia must stop threatening its neighbours and understand that the price of the aggression Russia launched against Ukraine is indeed high," it added.

