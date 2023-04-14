EU ambassador says violent treatment of Azerbaijani soldier ‘deplorable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is important that all prisoners are treated in line with international humanitarian law, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“I saw a video showing violent treatment of a detained Azerbaijani soldier. Indeed deplorable. Important that all prisoners are treated in line with international humanitarian law,” the EU ambassador noted.





I saw a video showing violent treatment of a detained Azerbaijani soldier. Indeed deplorable. Important that all prisoners are treated in line with international humanitarian law. — Peter Michalko (@MichalkoPeter) April 13, 2023





Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the world community to condemn the inhuman treatment of Azerbaijani soldiers detained by the Armenian side.

The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan appealed to international organizations in connection with two missing servicemen of the Azerbaijani army - Agshin Babirov (born 2004) and Hussein Akhundov (born 2003).

News.Az