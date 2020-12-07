EU climate service records hottest November

+ ↺ − 16 px

The globe has experienced the hottest November on record, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said in a report on Monday.

After analyzing surface and air temperatures, the service managed by the European Commission found that November 2020 was 0.8 degrees Celcius warmer than the average for 1981-2010, 0.1 degrees Celcius above the previous record.

The increase in temperatures was largest in a region sprawling across northern Europe, Siberia, and the Arctic Ocean, where sea ice was at the second-lowest level ever seen in November.

"These records are consistent with the long-term warming trend of the global climate," said Carlo Buontempo, the director of the service, in a statement.

"All policy-makers who prioritize mitigating climate risks should see these records as alarm bells and consider more seriously than ever how to best comply with the international commitments set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement," he added.

Last week, the World Meteorological Organization warned in a press release that 2020 "is on track to be one of the three warmest years on record."

"2011-2020 will be the warmest decade on record, with the warmest six years all being since 2015," the organization said.

