Israel sparks diplomatic crisis after recognizing Somaliland

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Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has strongly condemned Israel's recent recognition of Somaliland, accusing Tel Aviv of exploiting the fragile relationship between the central government in Mogadishu and the breakaway region.

In an interview with local broadcaster Dawan TV, Mohamud labeled the diplomatic move one of the "darkest days in Somalia’s history." He argued that Israel is taking direct advantage of the long-standing, 30-year dispute between Mogadishu and Somaliland's capital, Hargeisa, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to Mohamud, the Somali government has deliberately chosen a path of dialogue and persuasion over military force to resolve the territorial dispute, calling it the most suitable approach despite taking over three decades.

Somalia has never held diplomatic relations with Israel, and Mohamud reiterated Mogadishu's stance by characterizing Israel as an aggressor against the Palestinian people.

The diplomatic rift stems from late December 2025, when Israel officially recognized Somaliland as an independent sovereign state. While Somaliland has operated as a de facto independent entity with its own political and security systems since declaring independence in 1991, it lacks widespread international recognition. Mogadishu continues to view the region as an integral part of its territory and considers any external diplomatic deals with Hargeisa a direct violation of Somalia’s sovereignty.

News.Az