Instagram's new algorithm for organic reach - VIDEO

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Instagram is fundamentally changing the way users see content, rolling out major updates to its algorithm that will force businesses and creators to rewrite their social media playbooks.

According to Shannon Vogel, founder of Reach Social and FCW social media correspondent, the platform is moving away from the highly curated aesthetics of the past. If you want your business account to survive and thrive under the new rules, you need to adapt to three major algorithmic shifts, News.Az reports, citing FCW.

1. Authenticity Over "Polished" Performance

The era of the overly produced, picture-perfect feed is officially winding down. Instagram's algorithm is now aggressively prioritizing raw, authentic content over heavily edited, polished posts. Audiences are craving real human connection, and the platform is rewarding brands that show the messy, behind-the-scenes reality of their businesses.

2. The Power of Private Sharing (DMs)

One of the biggest hidden metrics in the new algorithm is "dark social"—specifically, private sharing via Direct Messages (DMs). Instagram is placing immense value on content that prompts a user to share it directly with a friend. Creating posts that are highly relatable, funny, or informative enough to be sent in a DM is now a fast-track to boosting your overall organic reach.

3. Protection and Priority for Original Creators

In a massive win for smaller accounts and independent creators, Instagram is cracking down on aggregator accounts that simply repost other people's viral content. The updated algorithm is designed to sniff out the original source of a video or image and push the original creator’s post to the top of users' feeds, ensuring credit (and traffic) goes where it's truly deserved.

News.Az