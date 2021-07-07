EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement arrives in Azerbaijan

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi arrived in Azerbaijan.

Varhelyi arrived in Azerbaijan as part of his official visit to the South Caucasus over the period from July 6 to July 9. Prior to arriving in Azerbaijan, the EU commissioner paid a visit to Georgia.

When announcing the visit, Varhelyi said its goal is to present the Economic and Investment Plan for the Eastern Partnership region and its flagship initiatives.

"Will also discuss key issues of bilateral relations and fight against COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

News.Az

News.Az