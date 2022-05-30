EU leaders convene for extraordinary summit on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU leaders have gathered on Monday for a two-day extraordinary summit to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The 27 EU heads of state and government will start the meeting by discussing the latest developments in Ukraine and the bloc’s efforts in helping the country.

The leaders will evaluate the latest proposal of the European Commission on providing an additional €9 billion ($9.6 billion) macro-financial assistance for Ukraine to cover its immediate liquidity needs.

They are also expected to assess the future of frozen Russian assets after the EU executive body presented on Wednesday a draft package that allows the assets of oligarchs who break EU sanctions to be confiscated.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also suggested earlier that frozen Russian assets should be used for Ukraine’s reconstruction if it is legally possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join his EU counterparts via video link for a part of the negotiations.

News.Az