EU official: 15% U.S. tariff on EU goods is all-inclusive

A European Union official confirmed on Tuesday that the 15% tariff applied by the United States on EU goods is all-inclusive, meaning it already incorporates the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) rate.

The tariff covers all goods entering the U.S. from the EU, with the exception of steel and aluminium, which are governed by separate measures, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The official noted that:

Pharmaceuticals and semiconductors currently face zero tariffs,

However, if tariffs are introduced in the future following U.S. Section 232 investigations, they will be capped at 15%.

The 15% ceiling also applies to cars and car parts, with no quotas or import limits on these categories.

This clarification comes as part of ongoing trade discussions between Washington and Brussels, as both sides seek to manage tensions and maintain stable transatlantic trade flows.

