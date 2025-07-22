EU sues France over recycling labels, citing single market violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission is taking France to court over its strict waste-sorting regulations, claiming that the country’s mandatory recycling labels violate the EU’s single market rules.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Commission said France’s “Triman” and “Info-tri” labels, which require producers of packaging, textiles, electronics, and other goods to include detailed waste-sorting information, create unnecessary barriers to trade. The labels, introduced in 2022, explain which parts of a product should be disposed of in specific bins, but Brussels argues that national-level requirements are incompatible with the free movement of goods, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

The dispute stems from the EU’s plan to harmonize packaging labels across the bloc. Under rules introduced last year, all packaging sold in the EU will require standardized labels indicating material composition — but these requirements won’t come into effect until August 2028.

Until then, the Commission insists that forcing businesses to follow France’s unique system is “disproportionate” and costly.

“Over the years, [the Triman logo] has inflicted a disproportionate impact on European companies, incurring costs to modify the artwork on their packaging for the French market,” said Francesca Stevens, secretary general of packaging lobby Europen.

France’s environment ministry said the country would align its laws with EU regulations by 2028, but until then intends to keep the Triman logo in place.

The Commission, however, has issued two formal warnings to France — in February 2023 and November 2024 — and will now take the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

France has long been known for pushing beyond EU minimum requirements, especially on environmental rules, a practice often referred to as “gold-plating.” This latest clash highlights the tension between national green policies and the EU’s effort to create a level playing field for businesses across the bloc.

News.Az