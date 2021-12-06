Euro banknotes set for redesign by 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Euro banknotes are set for a new look in 2024, the first such redesign in over two decades, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a bank statement, a theme advisory group with one expert from each euro area country will submit a shortlist of new themes to the governing council.

“Euro banknotes are here to stay. They are a tangible and visible symbol that we stand together in Europe, particularly in times of crisis, and there is still a strong demand for them,” said ECB President Christine Lagarde.

The current euro banknote designs are based on an “ages and styles” theme, represented by windows, doorways, and bridges.

The look of the banknotes will be reviewed to make them more relatable to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds, Lagarde said.

