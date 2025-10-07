European lawmakers demand immediate release of Sumud Flotilla activists

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 80 parliamentarians from across Europe condemned Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla on Tuesday and called for the immediate release of all volunteers still being held in detention.

In a joint statement, members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the European Parliament said the flotilla “did not carry weapons, it carried hope” and described Israel’s actions as a “blatant breach of international law,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The convoy of activists, journalists, lawmakers and volunteers was stopped by the Israeli Navy on Oct. 1 while attempting to deliver food and medical aid to Gaza. More than 450 people were detained, with deportations ongoing, including 137 to Türkiye and 171 to Greece and Slovakia. Many remain in a high-security prison, according to the statement.

Lawmakers said reports from released detainees pointed to “lack of essential medicines, inadequate food and water, unsanitary conditions, humiliation, denial of counsel and consular access, and arbitrary delays” - treatment they warned could breach international humanitarian law.

The parliamentarians urged governments to press for the “immediate, unconditional release” of those still detained, ensure medical care, legal counsel and family contact, and allow independent access by the UN and ICRC. They also called for an international investigation and reaffirmed the “inviolability of humanitarian missions.”

Amnesty International has also demanded the “immediate and unconditional” release of flotilla volunteers, while UN human rights experts urged an independent and impartial investigation into the interception.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla symbolized the moral courage of ordinary citizens acting where many governments have failed,” the statement read. “To detain, humiliate, or prosecute these individuals is to criminalize compassion.”

News.Az