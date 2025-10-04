Türkiye returns 137 Gaza-bound activists to Istanbul after Israeli detention

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying 137 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, including 36 Turkish nationals, arrived at Istanbul Airport on Saturday after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The Boeing 737, operating as flight TK6920, departed from Ramon Airport near Eilat in southern Israel and landed in Istanbul, where the passengers will go under health checks at the Yenibosna Forensic Medicine Institute before being taken to Istanbul Police Headquarters for statements, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The activists are part of an ongoing investigation by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office into Israel's interception of the flotilla, which Türkiye has described as an act of terrorism.

Foreign Ministry sources confirmed earlier: "The plane carrying our citizens and third-country nationals has taken off for Istanbul. The plane is expected to land around 15:40 TSİ. There are 137 flotilla participants on the plane, 36 of whom are Turkish citizens."

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli had announced the special flight arrangement to repatriate the detainees.

The group includes nationals from the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco, Italy, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Switzerland, Tunisia, and Jordan.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated on X that 26 Italian citizens were aboard: "A first batch of 26 Italian citizens who were on board the flotilla is about to leave Israel on a charter flight."

"We have placed them on a Turkish flight to Istanbul. They have already been transferred to Ramon Air Base and will take off from Eilat Airport (south)," he added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising around 45 vessels, set sail last month from several European ports with politicians and activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, aiming to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel's blockade.

After a 10-day stop in Tunisia, where organizers reported two drone attacks, the flotilla resumed on Sept. 15. Israeli naval forces have intercepted the vessels since Wednesday, detaining over 470 activists from more than 50 countries. Flotilla organizers branded the actions "illegal" as they occurred in international waters.

Israel stated it would deport the pro-Palestinian activists to Europe, noting none had breached its maritime exclusion zone around Gaza.

This marks the third flotilla attempt blocked by Israel in recent months, following interceptions in June and July.

News.Az