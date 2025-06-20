European officials call on Iran to stay engaged in diplomacy as Israeli strikes persist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top European diplomats on Friday stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue with Iran after holding talks in Geneva focused on easing regional tensions and reviving negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met counterparts from the UK, France and Germany as well as the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Indirect talks between Iran and the US had been taking place when Israel launched strikes against Iran’s nuclear and military facilities on June 13, prompting retaliation. The tit-for-tat attacks have continued since then.

Speaking after the meeting, Kallas said the talks made clear that "regional escalation benefits no one," underlining the need to maintain open channels with Tehran.

"We agreed that we will discuss nuclear but also broader issues that we have, and keep the discussions open" to make progress, she said.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy echoed a similar message, urging Tehran to remain at the table.

"We are keen to continue ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran, and we urge Iran to continue their talks with the United States," he said. "This is a perilous moment, and it is hugely important that we don’t see regional escalation of this conflict."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stressed that the initiative had been closely coordinated with key allies and could lay the groundwork for broader negotiations.

"We believe that this diplomatic initiative should pave the way for negotiations," Barrot said. "And we came here after closely coordinating—our colleagues have said it—with our American, Israeli, and regional partners. The Iranian Foreign Minister (Abbas Araghchi) expressed his willingness, and we expect Iran to open up to discussion, including with the United States, in order to reach a negotiated settlement through dialogue for this crisis, which carries risks not only for the Middle East region but also for Europe."

German Foreign minister Johann Wadephul characterized the talks as serious and constructive, noting Tehran's apparent openness to further engagement.

"We were able to hold very serious talks with our Iranian counterpart today. The entire region is in an extremely critical situation. And it is our common goal to avoid further escalation and to make progress in negotiations," he said.

"The positive outcome today is that we leave the room with the impression that the Iranian side is fundamentally willing to continue discussing all important issues. For us Europeans, it is important that we are involved, but above all, it is of great importance that the United States of America be involved in these negotiations and in finding a solution."

Wadephul also raised Germany’s concerns about Iran’s nuclear program, stressing Berlin’s commitment to Israeli security.

"We view Iran's nuclear program with great concern. And for Germany, it is of paramount importance that the security interests of the State of Israel, to which we are particularly committed, are safeguarded. We will prioritize this in all future discussions," he said.

US President Donald Trump, who argues Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon, left the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during his first term as president in 2018. Iran, however, maintains its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

The American president on Thursday said he would decide within two weeks whether to join Israel's attacks on Tehran.

