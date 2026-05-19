Togo offers visa-free entry to all Africans

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Togo has declared that all African nationals can now enter the country without a visa.

In a statement the west African nation’s Ministry of Security announced the new measures which means all African nationals holding a valid passport can visit Togo with out requiring a visa, News.Az reports, citing Voice Online.

The exemption took effect this week. The changes will allow African visitors to stay in Togo for up to 30 days.

In the statement, the Ministry of Security said the changes reflects the authorities’ commitment to “promoting African integration,” “strengthening the free movement of people and goods” and “encouraging greater cooperation among the states and peoples of the continent.”

Togolese authorities have emphasised that visitors will still have to comply with immigration, security and public health requirements which apply upon entry into the country.

A visa-free Africa

In April, neighbouring country Ghana announced visa-free entry for all African nationals starting on 25 May 2026.

The landmark move will coincide with Africa Day, which is celebrated annually and commemorates the 1963 founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now known as the African Union (AU).

Ghana’s Foreign Ministry wrote: “This measure, grounded in the spirit of Pan-Africanism underscores Ghana’s commitment to enhancing mobility, fostering economic cooperation and promoting people-to-people exchanges in line with the integration agenda of the continent.”

He added: “All applicants would continue to undergo the requisite security screening in line with international standards.”

Connecting the continent

In 2025, Ghana’s previous President, Nana Akufo-Addo, approved visa-free travel for all African passport holders and announced the travel policy during his final State of the Nation Address before he officially stepped down.

“We have tried to make real many of the slogans that have dominated our public discourse since independence,” Akufo-Addo said.

“I am proud to have approved visa-free travel to Ghana for all African passport holders, with effect from the beginning of this year. This is the logical next step to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the workings of the largest trading bloc in the world,” he added.

Ghana is not the first African country to offer visa-free travel for African passport holders.

Rwanda, The Gambia, Benin and Seychelles have also implemented similar policies.

News.Az