British Airways pushes back Dubai, Doha, and Tel Aviv flight return by a month

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British Airways has pushed back the resumption of its flight routes to Dubai, Doha, and Tel Aviv by another month, according to updates posted to the carrier’s website on Tuesday. Flights to these major Middle Eastern hubs are now grounded until at least August 1.

The delay is the latest disruption triggered by the ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, which has forced dozens of international airlines to continuously scrap or reroute flights across the region since hostilities escalated in late February, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, we have made further changes to our flying schedule to provide greater clarity for our customers," a spokesperson for British Airways said in an official statement.

The long-haul carrier, which is owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), had already signaled a major operational retreat from the region in April. When flights eventually resume, the airline intends to drastically scale back its presence. British Airways will permanently drop Jeddah from its network entirely, while reducing its remaining services to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv down to just one daily flight per destination.

Company representatives emphasized that they are keeping the highly volatile security situation under constant review and are proactively contacting affected travelers to offer refunds or rebooking options.

News.Az