Exiled mayor of Melitopol says Russians are "redeploying" in the city

Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, said in a Ukrainian TV interview that Russian troops in the city are “redeploying” and are now “panicking” given Ukrainian strikes on the city over the weekend, News.az reportys citing UNAIN.

Without providing any evidence he said, “they are busy moving their military groups to other places to try to hide them.”

Fedorov also gave an update on the number of injured and killed as a result of the missile attacks, “there are dozens of Russo-fascists killed, and there are wounded, who were taken to hospitals and to Crimea: about 200 Russo-fascists went to hospitals.”

The Russian-occupied city in southern Ukraine saw heavy shelling during the weekend, according to reports from both Russian and Ukrainian sources — but there were conflicting reports on injured and dead.