Explosion at French laboratory near Lyon injures at least 4

An explosion at a laboratory in eastern France on Monday injured at least four people, three of them seriously, according to local media, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

The blast occurred at an Elkem Silicones laboratory near Lyon in the Rhone department, BMF Lyon reported, adding that the explosion might have been caused by hydrogen.

Around 100 firefighters and 30 vehicles have been mobilized, and a 1,000-meter security perimeter has been set up, the prefect of Rhone said on the X.

People are asked to avoid the area and there is no risk of toxicity to the population at this time, it noted, adding that the A7 motorway has been closed in both directions, as have rail and river routes.

