Car explosion injures driver in Southern Moscow courtyard - VIDEO

A car exploded in the courtyard of a residential building in southern Moscow early Tuesday morning, seriously injuring the drive.

The incident occurred on Yasenyevaya Street. The driver was initially trapped inside the vehicle following the blast. He was later rescued and taken to hospital in critical condition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

💥A car explosion rocked a residential courtyard in Moscow’s #Yasenevo district, with investigators saying an improvised explosive device was planted under a vehicle and detonated shortly after it was driven.



Local outlet MK identified the injured man as 56-year-old Fanil S., who was driving a Kia Sorento. Doctors diagnosed him with a concussion, officials said.

RT, citing a local resident, reported that the explosion occurred at 6:55 a.m. Moscow time while the vehicle was in motion. Telegram channel Baza said the blast happened shortly after the driver got into the car and drove a few meters.

At least seven nearby vehicles were damaged by debris from the explosion, according to reports.

Russia’s Investigative Committee later confirmed that a criminal case has been opened in connection with the incident. Authorities said only one person was injured.

The Moscow prosecutor’s office said the response at the scene was being coordinated by Dmitry Tkachev, prosecutor of the city’s Southern Administrative District. Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the cause of the explosion.

