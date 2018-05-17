Explosive eruption occurs at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosive eruption has occurred at Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island and residents are being urged to shelter in place, the Hawaiian Civil Defense said in an alert on Thursday, APA reports.

"Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an Explosive Eruption at Kilauea's Summit has occurred. The resulting ash plume will cover the surrounding area," the alert said. "You should shelter in place if you are in the path of the ash plume."

News.Az

News.Az