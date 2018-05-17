Yandex metrika counter

Explosive eruption occurs at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

  • World
  • Share
Explosive eruption occurs at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

An explosive eruption has occurred at Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island and residents are being urged to shelter in place, the Hawaiian Civil Defense said in an alert on Thursday, APA reports.

"Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an Explosive Eruption at Kilauea's Summit has occurred. The resulting ash plume will cover the surrounding area," the alert said. "You should shelter in place if you are in the path of the ash plume."

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      