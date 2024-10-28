FBI probes arson of Vancouver ballot box

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities report that a ballot box in Vancouver was set on fire Monday morning, potentially damaging hundreds of ballots, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Investigators believe the incident is connected to two other arson incidents in Portland and SW WashingtonKATU was on the scene at Fisher's Landing Transit Center in Vancouver shortly after 4 a.m., where heavy smoke was seen coming from inside a drop-off ballot box.Our photographer Evan Bell captured grey smoke steadily billowing out of the Park and Ride ballot box at Fisher's Landing Transit Center near Southeast 162nd Avenue.Multiple police units were in the area, and the ballot box was cordoned off by police tape as it continued to smoke.Around 6 a.m., KATU captured footage of first responders releasing a pile of actively burning ballots onto the ground, which continued to smolder and smoke heavily even after the flames were put out.The Clark County elections auditor told us that the last ballot pickup at that location was 11 a.m. Saturday.Hundreds of ballots were inside at the time of the burning, and KATU was told there were maybe only a few that could be saved.Voters who dropped off ballots at that location after 11 a.m. Saturday need to contact the Election Auditor's Office IMMEDIATELY for a new ballot.

News.Az