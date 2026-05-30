Wrobleski dominates as Dodgers beat Phillies

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Justin Wrobleski carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, while the Los Angeles Dodgers blasted four home runs in a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith all went deep for the Dodgers, who extended their winning streak to six games.

Wrobleski (7-2) delivered a dominant outing, striking out a career-high nine batters without issuing a walk across seven innings. The 25-year-old left-hander struck out the side in both the first and fifth innings, overpowering Philadelphia’s lineup that included Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper.

The Phillies were held hitless until the sixth inning, when Schwarber launched a 411-foot solo home run to center field with two outs, marking Philadelphia’s first hit and run against Wrobleski in a rematch of last season’s National League Division Series.

The Dodgers had won that series 3-1 en route to capturing their second consecutive World Series title.

Tanner Scott pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his fifth save of the season.

The NL West-leading Dodgers opened the scoring immediately as Freeman connected on the first pitch thrown by Zack Wheeler (4-1) in the opening inning for an opposite-field homer. Muncy added a solo shot in the second inning before Ohtani sent a drive into the Phillies bullpen in right field in the third. Smith capped the Dodgers’ scoring with another solo homer in the fifth inning.

Retired three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw watched from the front row as Wrobleski dominated the Phillies lineup. Before Schwarber’s homer, the only Philadelphia baserunner came in the fourth inning when right fielder Kyle Tucker committed an error.

Turner reached first safely and advanced to second on the misplay after Tucker and center fielder Andy Pages appeared to miscommunicate on a fly ball near the warning track. Wrobleski escaped the inning by retiring the next two hitters.

Philadelphia added its second run in the eighth inning on Steward Berroa’s two-out single off reliever Edgardo Henriquez.

The Phillies will send left-hander Jesús Luzardo (4-4, 4.38 ERA) to the mound on Saturday against Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki (3-3, 4.93 ERA).

News.Az