Malta begins voting in high-stakes parliamentary elections

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Voting began in Malta’s parliamentary elections on Saturday, with opinion polls indicating that the ruling Labour Party is likely to secure a historic fourth consecutive term in office, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prime Minister Robert Abela called the snap election only four years into the current five-year mandate, pointing to future challenges facing the Mediterranean island amid an uncertain international environment.

Malta’s economy remains one of the strongest performers in the European Union, recording 4% growth last year while maintaining low inflation and virtually no real unemployment. Electricity and fuel prices have also remained frozen for nearly a decade, making them among the cheapest in Europe.

At the same time, concerns have emerged that the conflict in the Middle East could fuel inflation in the EU’s smallest member state, which relies heavily on imports, while also affecting tourism as aviation fuel costs rise.

Opinion polls throughout the campaign have consistently shown Abela’s Labour Party heading toward a comfortable parliamentary majority, similar to its victories in 2013, 2017 and 2022.

Although six political parties are contesting the election, Labour and the opposition centrist Nationalist Party are the only parties to have entered parliament since 1966, with smaller parties traditionally receiving less than 5% of the vote.

Abela has focused his campaign on Malta’s economic performance, pledging stability and competent governance.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party, led by new leader Alex Borg, has argued that the country’s economic success has not improved overall quality of life.

The sharp rise in migrant workers over the past decade has also sparked debate over increasing rents, overcrowding, and mounting pressure on infrastructure and healthcare services.

Election results are expected to be announced around midday on Sunday.

News.Az