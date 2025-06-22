FedEx founder Fred Smith has passed away, sources confirm

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fred Smith, the founder and executive chairman of FedEx Corporation, has passed away, News.Az reports citing the WREG Memphis.

Smith died on Saturday, sources confirmed to WREG. He was 80 years old.

Smith was born in Marks, Mississippi, in 1944 and earned his degree from Yale in 1966. After four years of service in the United States Marine Corps, Smith launched FedEx operations in 1973. FedEx is headquartered in Memphis.

FedEx would go on to become a multi-billion-dollar corporation that serves more than 200 countries. Memphis is home to several FedEx hubs, including the FedEx World Hub in the airport area.

Smith served as CEO of FedEx until 2022, when he stepped down and became executive chairman.

