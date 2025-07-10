Fifteen workers trapped after tunnel collapse in Wilmington, Los Angeles - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifteen workers are reported to be trapped following the collapse of an industrial tunnel in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles, according to the city's fire department.

No injuries have been confirmed, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), News.Az reports, citing US media.

The collapse happened about six miles south of the tunnel’s only access, LAFD said, adding that more than 100 responders were assigned to the incident.

“The City of Los Angeles has mobilized resources to the tunnel collapse in Wilmington,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X.

A TUNNEL has collapsed in Los Angela's trapping around 20 people



This is the Dragados Mining and Boring Co A major collapse has occurred with between 18-28 workers attempting to be rescued by LAFD#Wilmington #California pic.twitter.com/EIGSt4UZ8J — TrendWire Alerts (@TrendwireAlerts) July 10, 2025

