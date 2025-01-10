Fire damage in Los Angeles is estimated at $135-150 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The two biggest fires ravaging Los Angeles this week have burnt down more than 10,000 homes, buildings and other structures this week, according to officials, News.az reports citing Euronews.

The blazes have prompted the evacuation of some 150,000 people as homes countless homes continued to get reduced to ash.Firefighters made significant gains on Thursday in slowing down the spread of the Eaton and Palisades fires. The Eaton Fire though remained at 0% contained, while the Palisades Fire was only at a small percentage.The government has not yet released figures on the cost of the damages incurred, or provided specifics on the quantity of structures burnt.AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on weather and its impact say they estimate the damage and economic loss of the city to be in the $135-150 billion (€131-146 billion) range.Fire officials say the wildfires have come out of their usual season, as they routinely strike during the dry and hot summer months. They say they do not yet know the cause of the fires, but are actively investigating.

