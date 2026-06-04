Chilean court rules Amazon must pay actors’ copyright royalties

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A Chilean court has ordered Amazon Prime Video to pay approximately $7.3 million to Chileactores, the Chilean Actors and Actresses Corporation, for streaming audiovisual works featuring Chilean performers without paying the required royalties.

The First Civil Court of Santiago ruled that Amazon Prime Video failed to comply with Chile's intellectual property laws and ordered the company to pay unpaid fees accumulated over more than four years, along with a fine of about $1,900 and legal costs, News.Az reports, citing UPI.

"The defendant is obligated to pay the rates published in the Official Gazette for making available audiovisual works originating in Chile and in those countries identified in the 17th consideration of this ruling," the court said in its first-instance decision.

During the proceedings, Amazon argued that Chilean courts lacked jurisdiction over its digital content because its servers are situated outside Chile, specifically in the United States.

Chileactores countered that Chilean law grants performers an inalienable and non-transferable right to receive compensation whenever their performances in films or television series are made available through digital platforms.

"It is a milestone of international significance because this ruling protects both Chilean and foreign artists who participate in works made available by Prime Video in Chile. This is one of the first decisions to recognize this obligation in the digital environment," the organization said in a statement.

Because the ruling was issued by a lower court, Amazon can appeal.

Diego Messen, head of litigation and dispute resolution at law firm Moraga & Cia in Santiago, told UPI that the decision underscores the importance of protecting artistic works created in Chile regardless of where they are distributed.

"The criterion will likely be upheld by higher courts because this is not an isolated case. Similar rulings already exist, so any appeal will probably face significant challenges," Messen said.

Fernando Araya, an economic regulation specialist and law professor at the Diego Portales University in Santiago, told UPI the ruling sets an important precedent for companies whose technologies and business models rely on works involving creators or performers who have not been compensated.

"This ruling should create incentives to promote licensing agreements with creators," he said.

Araya said the decision could encourage new lawsuits or collection actions against other streaming platforms, digital services and companies that do not have the required licensing agreements in place.

The Amazon case marks the third legal victory for Chileactores in disputes over performers' rights. Chilean courts previously ordered movie theater chains Cineplanet and Cinépolis, both Mexican-owned companies, to pay compensation for screening films without paying the corresponding royalties.

Four years ago, Chileactores signed an agreement with Netflix requiring the platform to pay royalties and retroactive compensation. The agreement remains in effect.

The issue extends beyond Chile. In Mexico, voice actors and performers have raised concerns about the use of artificial intelligence in the dubbing industry, prompting efforts to strengthen legal protections for voice and image rights.

Colombia already has regulations requiring compensation for the digital distribution of audiovisual works, while Peru amended its Artist Law in 2025 to include remuneration for performances distributed through digital media.

News.Az