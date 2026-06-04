Zelenskyy seeks talks with Putin to end war in Ukraine

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed establishing a direct negotiation channel with Russia to seek an end to the armed conflict that began in 2022.

The initiative has been conveyed to Moscow through an official letter sent by the Ukrainian Presidency, in which a bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin is requested, as confirmed by Zelenskyy himself through a message on his official X profile, News.Az reports, citing Democrata.

Zelenskyy has formally proposed a meeting with Vladimir Putin to explore a negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine. The letter, disseminated by the Ukrainian government itself, insists on the need to open a direct communication channel between both countries as a way to reduce the escalation of hostilities.

The Ukrainian leader suggests that dialogue could be a key tool to move towards ending the war, which has been ongoing since 2022.

In his message, Zelenskyy also laments that the United States is "totally focused" on the situation in Iran, which is why, in his opinion, "it would be a mistake to wait" for Washington to be able to mediate in the conflict again.

News.Az