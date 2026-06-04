Putin says Russia has always maintained strong ties with Azerbaijan

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised relations with Azerbaijan, saying Moscow has always maintained friendly ties with Baku.

“We have always had, and continue to have, very good and friendly relations with Azerbaijan, both in the economic and political spheres,” he said in response to a question from AZERTAC Chairman Vugar Aliyev during a meeting with representatives of international media on the sidelines of the 29th St Petersburg International Economic Forum, News.Az reports.

Recalling that the two countries signed a Declaration on Allied Interaction several years ago, the Russian president noted: “President Aliyev is making significant efforts to fill this treaty with concrete substance. This is reflected in the specific areas of our cooperation.”

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Putin emphasised that Russian investment in Azerbaijan’s economy exceeds $10 billion.

“A large number of enterprises with Russian capital are operating there. We also maintain close cooperation on humanitarian issues,” he said.

He further stressed that the two countries share many common interests in the field of logistics. As an example, the Russian president highlighted the North–South Transport Corridor.

News.Az