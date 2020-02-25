Yandex metrika counter

First case of coronavirus reported in Switzerland

First case of coronavirus reported in Switzerland

The new coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, was first registered in central China in late December and has since spread to some 30 countries, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare a global health emergency, Sputnik International reports.

According to local media outlets, citing the Federal Office of Public Health, Switzerland has confirmed its first case of the Wuhan coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The health department promised to provide further details later in the day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Croatia and Austria confirmed the first cases of coronavirus.

