Food poisoning kills 20 in Madagascar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a recent food poisoning incident in the suburb of Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar, has risen to 20, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the government, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"As the poisoning was intentional, the perpetrators must be punished," the statement said, noting that five people had been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

On Saturday, around 50 people attended a birthday celebration in the rural district of Ambohimalaza. Several guests suffered serious symptoms, including dizziness and blurred vision.

According to the hospital receiving most of the poisoned patients, 20 people are still in critical condition.

Minister of Public Health Zely Randriamanantany told the media that the patients received anti-poison treatment.

News.Az