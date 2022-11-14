Yandex metrika counter

Four University of Idaho students found dead, police investigate as homicides

Police in northwestern Idaho opened a homicide investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found in a house near campus in an incident that prompted an order at the school to shelter in place for hours, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Police were called to a residence in Moscow, Idaho, for an unconscious individual a little before noon on Sunday.

On arrival, officers found four individuals dead inside the home, according to a statement from the Moscow Police Department.


