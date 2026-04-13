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Police
Doncaster police seize £2m of drugs in major crackdown on organized crime gangs
16 Apr 2026-14:19
Two arrested following attempted arson at Finchley Reform Synagogue -
VIDEO
16 Apr 2026-12:29
Teenager arrested in Fort Pierce for Facebook Marketplace armed robberies
16 Apr 2026-09:40
Nine killed in Türkiye's second school shooting in two days
15 Apr 2026-19:54
No charges for husband of missing woman in Bahamas
14 Apr 2026-18:27
Greek police accused of using masked migrants to carry out illegal border pushbacks -
VIDEO
14 Apr 2026-17:26
Haiti launches arrests after stampede at Citadelle Laferrière leaves 25 dead
14 Apr 2026-17:21
South African police rescue stolen lion cubs and arrest international traffickers
14 Apr 2026-15:59
Japanese police charge Kodai Murata with firearms violations at the Chinese Embassy
14 Apr 2026-14:05
Primrose Hill murder suspect tells jury "police got the wrong person"
13 Apr 2026-17:10
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Byd sales surge in Japan as overseas deliveries top 50% of global total
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