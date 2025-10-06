France's Le Maire says new cabinet can be formed after his exit

France's Le Maire says new cabinet can be formed after his exit

France's Bruno Le Maire announced that he has resigned from the government to help facilitate the formation of a new cabinet following the resignation of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

President Emmanuel Macron’s decision late Sunday to return Le Maire to a ministerial post, in charge of defense, sparked a political backlash, including from within the administration, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau complained that reinstating one of Macron’s closest allies, who served as finance minister for seven years, failed to mark a break with the past. Earlier Monday, Lecornu resigned, blaming the intransigence of different political groups.

“I observe that my decision provoked incomprehensible, false and disproportionate reactions from some,” Le Maire said in a post on X. “I wish that this decision will allow discussions to restart with a view to forming a new government, which France needs.”

News.Az