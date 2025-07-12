GCC countries' population reaches 61.2 million in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The population of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is expected to reach around 61.2 million by the end of 2024, marking a 36% increase, or over 2.1 million people, compared to 2023.

In a report marking World Population Day, which falls on July 11 of each year, the GCC Statistical Center (GCC-Stat) outlined that the population in the GCC countries are rapidly recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The population has increased by approximately 7.6 million people since 2021, or 14.2 percent, reflecting the resumption of population growth at an accelerated pace after the slowdown experienced by some countries during the pandemic.

The total male population in the GCC countries reached approximately 38.5 million, constituting 62.8 percent of the total population, while the number of females reached approximately 22.7 million, representing 37.2 percent of the total population.

Data from the GCC Stat indicated that the population of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries constitutes 0.7 percent of the world's population.

The sex ratio in the GCC countries reached 169 males for every 100 females in 2024, while the gender ratio for the total global population reached 101 males for every 100 females in 2024.

