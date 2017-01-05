Georgia exports 50m bottles of wine in 2016, earns $114m

Georgia has exported almost 50 million bottles of wine to 53 countries in 2016, bringing $114 million back into the economy.

By selling its unique wine abroad Georgia earned 16 percent more revenue, while the wine export itself increased by 38 percent, said the Georgian National Wine Agency, agenda.ge reported.

The top five countries that imported Georgian wine in 2016 were:

Russia – 27,222,076 bottles

Ukraine – 5,811,050 bottles

China – 5,299,149 bottles

Kazakhstan – 3,393,435 bottles

Poland – 2,329,820 bottles

Wine exports had also increased to the European Union (EU), to China and other of Georgia’s more traditional export markets, said the Georgian National Wine Agency.

Last year exports of Georgian wine increased to:

China – 98 percent (5,299,149 bottles)

Ukraine – 70 percent (5,811,050 bottles)

Russia – 49 percent (27,222,076 bottles)

Poland – 46 percent (2,329,820 bottles)

Canada – 34 percent (210,936 bottles)

Belarus – 30 percent (1,174,362 bottles)

United Kingdom – 28 percent (97,226 bottles)

Estonia – 25 percent (631,632 bottles)

Kyrgyzstan – 24 percent (230,776 bottles)

United States – 19 percent (294,382 bottles)

Meanwhile Georgia exported 10,367,886 bottles of Georgia-made brandy to 17 countries in 2016. This was a 43 percent increase y/y.

So far this year Georgia generated $23.12 million by selling brandy abroad.

In total Georgia enjoyed $194.3 million by exporting wine, brandy, Chacha and all alcoholic beverages. This was 32 percent increase year-on-year (y/y).

