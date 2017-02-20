Georgia to repair roads to Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian authorities are going to repair the highway leading to the borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The statement came from the Department of Roads of the Georgian Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure.

"From Rustavi towards Sadakhlo, it is planned to build a 40-km section, and from Rustavi to the Red Bridge - to build 35 km of the roads, Georgia Online cites the report.

The design work is already underway. The Department estimated the cost of the design and reconstruction at 1 million 721 thousand 933 euros and 1 million 825 thousand 937 lari (about $ 689 thousand).

News.Az

